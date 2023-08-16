Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports
Updated

Agribusiness and Trade: Sweeter times ahead for the kiwifruit industry

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Kiwifruit vines at Puketapu destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kiwifruit vines at Puketapu destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

After a “horrible” couple of years which has turned the mood of the sweetheart export kiwifruit industry sour, global marketer Zespri has some sugar to offer.

Chief executive Dan Mathieson believes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business Reports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business Reports