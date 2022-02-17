Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Business Hub: Supermarket boss Chris Quinn on keeping up with demand, Foodstuffs' plan B to keep staples on the shelves

10 minutes to read
Chris Quinn, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island. Photo / Michael Craig

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

The boss of one of New Zealand's largest employers - and what might be the country's busiest business right now - says he hasn't slept for more than five hours a day since early 2020.

