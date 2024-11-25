Bunnings Australia this month released a frightening CCTV compilation of some of the worst attacks their staff members have had to endure after they were slammed for using facial recognition technology.
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner announced that Bunnings had breached the rights of shoppers by collecting their personal and sensitive information through the system.
In its defence they have since launched grim footage of assaults on their staff.
Bunnings’ profit in New Zealand contrasts with rival Mitre 10, which recorded a $98.9m loss for the June 30, 2024 year, up on 2023’s $50.7m loss.
Bank debt has blown out from $68.5m to $161.8m and auditors PwC noted the new IT system’s toll on the chain.
“The higher debt level resulted from significant expenditure in the customisation and configuration of cloud-based software,” PwC wrote in the accounts, out last month.
Andrea Scown, Mitre 10 (New Zealand) chief executive, also acknowledged “a complex programme of technology replacement and transformation of the operating model”.
“Horrific” is how Mitre 10’s software system upgrade has been described by a person involved with the project.