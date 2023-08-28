Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Bumpy flying: Air New Zealand faces up to the real cost of going green

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Retiring less efficient planes has reduced Air NZ's carbon intensity.

Retiring less efficient planes has reduced Air NZ's carbon intensity.

Increased flying by Air New Zealand during the last year resulted in carbon emissions soaring as the airline hit snags sourcing alternative fuel to bring them down.

The airline says its total “well-to-wake” emissions from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business