Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Building materials importer USG Boral to quit New Zealand; customers notified of exit

4 minutes to read
USB Boral's distribution centre at 53 Tidal Rd, Māngere. Photo / Google

USB Boral's distribution centre at 53 Tidal Rd, Māngere. Photo / Google

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

An international construction materials supplier that provided competition to dual-listed giant Fletcher Building has told customers it is shutting its operations in New Zealand because it can't succeed here.

Nick Youngman, country manager for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.