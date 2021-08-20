Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: Raise the bar for better results

8 minutes to read
To boost NZ's performance, we need to start by lifting our expectations. Photo / AP

To boost NZ's performance, we need to start by lifting our expectations. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

I sometimes wonder if we're being deliberately dumbed down.

Not in an educational sense, although that's been going on for years. But more in the sense of our own expectations of the society around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.