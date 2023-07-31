Sir Ian Taylor, founder of Animation Research Ltd which provides virtual graphics for sports competitions. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Kiwis seem to be debating the big issues more than ever before. Whether it’s house prices, the state of the economy, or the performance of our political leaders, most of us aren’t lacking an opinion.

And it’s fair to say there’s plenty to talk about. Our little country at the bottom of the world has its fair share of challenges at the moment.

One of the things we don’t talk about that much is the need for good leadership. And it’s not just the politicians that need to take note. Whether you are running a sports team, a small business, a big business, or even a school, good leadership will see goals achieved and better outcomes generated.

But leadership is not something we teach, celebrate, or for that matter talk about.

So we’ve created Leaders Getting Coffee, a podcast dedicated to talking to leaders about leadership. We’ll be chatting about their experiences, the wins and the losses, and of course, there’ll be plenty of chat about the state of the country.

Our first guest is Sir Ian Taylor.

Having built an incredibly successful and highly innovative business, he saw fit to add the roles of opinion writer and government combatant in the wake of our Covid response. His story is inspiring and his opinions well worth listening to.

Listen to the full chat between Bruce and Ian above.

