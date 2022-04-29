Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: Looking for the Super in the City

7 minutes to read
Auckland Transport seems hell-bent on getting us out of our cars, without providing adequate alternatives. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Transport seems hell-bent on getting us out of our cars, without providing adequate alternatives. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

Somebody once said that big organisations are dumb.

The comment wasn't meant to be mean or disparaging. It simply meant that as organisations become larger, the challenges in staying close to customers, responding quickly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.