Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Why worry about the economy? Let me count the reasons

6 minutes to read
You would expect some effect on consumer behaviour when the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps through the country. Photo / Alex Burton

You would expect some effect on consumer behaviour when the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps through the country. Photo / Alex Burton

Brian Fallow
By
Brian Fallow

Columnist

OPINION:

Businesses chasing the consumer's dollar are liable to find 2022 hard going. Several influences on people's ability and willingness to spend come to mind which are downright negative or at least uncertain.

They are:

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.