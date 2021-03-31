Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Who'll feel the property pinch from Govt's tax changes?

6 minutes to read
Rents have lately been rising faster than consumer prices, wages, or the cost of home ownership. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Rents have lately been rising faster than consumer prices, wages, or the cost of home ownership. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

The Government's moves to make rental properties less attractive as an investment, through changes to the tax system, have generated menacing predictions that rents will climb.

It has also drawn fire for flagging the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.