Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Wages show symptoms of Covid-19

6 minutes to read
In a year in which consumer prices overall rose 5.9 per cent, getting no increase in the pay packet is tough. Photo / 123RF

In a year in which consumer prices overall rose 5.9 per cent, getting no increase in the pay packet is tough. Photo / 123RF

Brian Fallow
By
Brian Fallow

Columnist

OPINION:

However you measure them, wages and salaries have lately been growing more slowly than prices.

But while falling real wages are unpleasant and unfortunate, they are also inevitable.

Covid-19 is — along with the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.