Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Shooting the property investors' sacred cow

7 minutes to read

It's better to limit runaway house prices now, before they do even more damage. Photo / File

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

The boldest element of the housing package the Government announced this week is the plan to eliminate the tax deductibility of interest for residential property investors.

Underpinning that are a couple of things it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.