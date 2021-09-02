Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Plan to reform RMA leaves many unanswered questions

6 minutes to read
Will the proposed law be any better at avoiding conflicts between development and preservation? Photo / Dean Purcell

Will the proposed law be any better at avoiding conflicts between development and preservation? Photo / Dean Purcell

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

Doubts and misgivings, if not downright alarm, mark business lobby groups' reaction to a preliminary draft of legislation to replace the Resource Management Act.

The need for reform is widely accepted. The current system

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.