Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Grant Robertson makes a down payment on the climate

6 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Getty Images

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Fallow
By
Brian Fallow

Columnist

OPINION:

Finance Minister Grant Robertson describes the $1 billion-odd a year earmarked for a new Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) as "just a down payment".

Given the magnitude of the climate challenge, let's hope so.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.