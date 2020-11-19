Website of the Year

Brian Fallow: Government could help the kids - and hit the landlords

Mothers living in public rental housing often reported problems with cold, dampness and mould. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Brian Fallow
Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

It is high time the Government switched from subsidising landlords, to providing more fiscal support to beneficiary parents of Kiwi kids.

Two recent sets of data prompt that observation.

One is the latest report

