Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Boom to bust': Timber merchants wary as demand hits levels never seen before

8 minutes to read
PukePine general manager Jeff Tanner. Photo / George Novak

PukePine general manager Jeff Tanner. Photo / George Novak

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Timber merchants say they can't keep up with demand for wood products and fill vacant positions as the material ''crisis'' deepens.

The forestry industry is also grappling with softening markets in China and huge shipping

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.