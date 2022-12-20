Boaties ‘devastated’ by decision allowing $300m+ Bayswater Marina project

Plans for the project on land beside the marina. Photo / supplied

Boaties say they are “devastated” at the decision to allow land at the North Shore’s Bayswater Marina to be developed into a $300 million-plus apartment precinct.

But they’re not saying yet if they’re going to appeal approval.

Reacting to yesterday’s announcement from independent hearing commissioners that 78 apartments can be built beside the marina, two groups indicated boaties were increasingly being squeezed and the latest consent did nothing to relieve that.

Richard Steel of the Auckland Marina Users Association and Paul Glass, chair of the Bayswater Marina Berth Holders Association issued statements. Both opposed plans. Witnesses and experts appear before commissioners headed by Greg Hill.

“The decision to grant a resource consent... is devastating news for current and future users of the Bayswater Marina precinct,” the joint statement from Steel and Glass said.

The Herald reported yesterday on the success of Simon and Paula Herbert’s scheme to develop 78 apartments on the landward area beside the marina. Commissioners approved an amended proposal, scaled back from 119 apartments during hearings a few weeks ago to 78 now. The scheme is estimated to be worth around $300m on completion but original plans changed after Auckland Council officers withdrew their support for the scheme in September when hearings into the plans were under way.

Steel and Glass said more than half all Aucklanders were involved in marine recreational activity, using a craft of some description. Population growth of 50 percent was expected by 2050 but “where will the demand of current and future generations for recreational access to Auckland Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf for be accommodated if not at locations such as the Bayswater Marina Precinct?”

Bayswater Marina was the only significant North Shore marina, they said.

It also has an all-tide boat ramp, making it a unique and irreplaceable asset for all of Auckland.

“The development will mean the loss of potentially the best location for improved and expanded trailer boat launching facilities and marina expansion in the Waitematā Harbour,” Steel and Glass said.

The North Shore will lose the opportunity to develop a community-oriented area focussed on serving the access needs of marine recreational users.

“That user group is already well aware of the shortage of space and facilities to park a car, rig, launch and enjoy their kayak, stand up paddle board, kite surfer, rowing skiff or sailing dinghy. Housing, however badly needed, can be located in many locations around Auckland. There are no such alternatives for the Bayswater Marina Precinct,” Steel and Glass’s statement said.

The commissioners’ decision had been made on Bayswater Marina Holdings’ revised scheme. But that was only prepared and lodged after Auckland Council heard all of the submitters’ evidence and withdrew its support for the original scheme, they said.

“A major change was the provision of more space for maritime activities and facilities. The commissioners’ decision clearly states that had this additional space not been set aside their decision on the proposal may well have been different,” they said.

The two associations and the Bayswater Community Committee believe that the commissioners had either not understood or have failed to consider significant issues related to the additional space set aside, they said.

The area set aside for marine-related activities is between two residential areas, so likely to be untenable for industrial marine services including haul out and hardstand facilities, they said.

That area has no direct water access - needed for a dry stack operation comparable with others in the Auckland region

The area is also smaller than the existing boat storage and a service yard which accommodates about 100 boats on trailers; and there is no proposal to re-establish the existing facilities in the location set aside in the revised plan.

It appears the space set aside by Bayswater Marina Holdings for marine-related services is impractical and the provision of any services from that space will be practically and commercially challenging, especially if the company controls rentals, Steel and Glass said.

They thinks a new proposal to add more housing is therefore likely.

“It is entirely foreseeable that Bayswater Marina Holdings will subsequently seek to reinstate the bulk of the 41 dwellings cut from the original scheme with a fresh consent application,” the two men said.

Simon Herbert, a director of the company, released a statement yesterday expressing delight with the decision. He said nothing about planning to add more housing.

Steel and Glass said concerns about changing bio security requirements and increased demand for haul out and hardstand facilities were also raised by his association and other submitters.

“Submissions drew attention to the fact that haul out and hardstand facilities formed part of the original development plan when the marina was first built and they remain permitted by the Precinct Plan as a part of the Precincts primary purpose,” Steel said.

Boaties are already experiencing the impacts of invasive marine pests and weeds in the Hauraki Gulf and examples include the closure of popular anchorages at Great Barrier Island and the Mercury Isles, they said.

Such decisions impact on shore based communities like at Tryphena who have inevitably lost income following the ban on anchoring.

A similar ban in Oneroa Bay at Waiheke would hit businesses there. Marine biosecurity is an economic issue as well as a recreational and environmental one. Boaties value our marine environment and want to protect that environment into the future. Organisations such as Auckland Yachting and Boating Association are actively supporting and coordinating efforts to improve biosecurity compliance through improved facilities,” Steel and Glass said.

The opponents now have an opportunity to appeal yesterday’s decision.