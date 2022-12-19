Bayswater Marina's location. Photo / supplied

Simon and Paula Herbert’s scheme to develop 78 apartments on the landward area of the North Shore’s Bayswater Marina has won consent.

Independent hearing commissioners headed by Greg Hill have just approved an amended proposal, scaled back from 119 apartments during hearings a few weeks ago to 78 now.

The scheme is estimated to be worth around $300 million on completion but original plans changed after Auckland Council officers withdrew their support for the scheme in September when hearings into the plans were under way.

The development for the site at 21 Sir Peter Blake Pde is on most of the landward portion.

Hearings were held in September and November with strong objections from the Bayswater Marina Berth Holders Association and the Bayswater Community Committee (BCC).

But the decision has allowed the Herberts’ scheme to go ahead.

Plans for the apartments at the marina. Photo / Supplied

“The commissioners have found that the amended proposal is not contrary to the relevant Auckland Unitary Plan objectives and policies. The amended proposal will result in a marina precinct that is a community and marina-oriented place, will be developed in a comprehensive and integrated way with a primary focus on recreation, public open space, and access to and along the coastal marine area, public transport, boating, maritime activities, and maritime facilities,” said the decision out today.

The commissioners did back critics’ calls for a wider waterfront walkway.

“While the commissioners agree with the applicants’ legal submissions, it is acknowledged that the view of many of the submitters and in particular BCC that a more generous esplanade strip/reserve would have been preferable. However, it is found that the precinct provisions have been met and significant open space including north and south parks which both directly adjoining the coastal management area, has been provided,” the decision said.

The Herberts’ Bayswater Marina Holdings revised plans for the scheme beside the marina not far from the Auckland Harbour Bridge and within a few minute’s journey from Auckland CBD via ferry.

Plans last year were for a 250-home scheme.

The scheme was revised during the hearings. Photo / Supplied

Hearing commissioners had 30 working days to make their decision and rule whether the revised scheme will be allowed but they can extend that timeframe.

During the hearing, Bayswater Marina berth holders, boat ramp users, interest groups and local residents made presentations to the panel in opposition to aspects of the company’s first proposal which it announced last year.

Kitt Littlejohn, representing the Herberts’ company, said in closing submissions that Bayswater Marina had taken criticisms on board and used that as a basis to reconsider the layout and scale of its overall development masterplan.

The development is still planned to be 12m or four levels high but a less dense scheme on the 3.3ha site beside the water is now proposed.

The terraced houses will have internal garages and one car park will be developed for each new apartment. Around 300 carparks are at the marina now and will be reconfigured under the new scheme.

Commissioners, chaired by Greg Hill, considered arguments for and against the scheme.

Critics said the original scheme was contrary to the primary purpose of the marina precinct because it did not provide enough space for marine-related activities or public open space.

The design of the area near the boat ramp was impractical under the original scheme, those critics told the commissioners.

They also complained that the boat trailer parks were not wide or long enough to be practically manoeuvrable and there were too few of them.

Littlejohn cited those criticisms in his summary last month

The 78 homes could sell for around $3m to $4m each, in two apartment buildings as well as the terraced scheme.

The company also proposes a 153sq m marina office, ferry waiting room of 36sq m and food and beverage area of 118sq m.







