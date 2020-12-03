Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Board of Airline Representatives says many air links to NZ 'hanging by a thread'

5 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Airlines will quit New Zealand permanently and this country will be left behind the international travel recovery unless there is more action to re-open borders, says an aviation industry group.

The Board of Airline

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.