BNZ mistreated whistleblower, authority finds

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) found BNZ improperly fired an employee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the summer of 2015-2016, Melissa Bowen witnessed a series of events at her workplace, the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), that she believed amounted to serious wrongdoing.

Just last week, after a lengthy court fight, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) found the bank fired her for reporting it.

Bowen – who had worked for the bank for more than two decades and was a manager in a unit for small business customers – made a protected disclosure in November 2016.

According to a landmark decision by ERA member Peter van Keulen, BNZ improperly fired her in 2018 because of it.

Read the full story at BusinessDesk

