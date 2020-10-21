Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ben Kepes: The surprising act of a Kiwi CEO at airport's Koru lounge

4 minutes to read

A brief moment at the airport told Ben Kepes a lot about this CEO. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Ben Kepes

It's amazing what one can observe and learn in airports.

Airports are, after all, a microcosm of society and it is in the often stressful situations that travel throws up that we see people as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.