Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ben Kepes: Health sector reforms could ensure mental and physical wellness for all

5 minutes to read
In future health could be less about fixing people when they're broken and more about ensuring all New Zealanders enjoy good health. Photo / 123RF

In future health could be less about fixing people when they're broken and more about ensuring all New Zealanders enjoy good health. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Ben Kepes

OPINION:

Albert Einstein is often credited with stating that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. As with all of these inspirational quotes, Einstein

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.