Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business
Updated

Ponsonby restaurant Sidart to close its doors after going into liquidation

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Sidart restaurant in Ponsonby is in liquidation. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sidart restaurant in Ponsonby is in liquidation. Photo / Babiche Martens

The famed Ponsonby Rd strip is losing another popular restaurant with award-winning Sidart in liquidation and closing its doors.

Owner and executive chef Lesley Chandra bought Sidart in 2021 from restaurateurs Sid and Chand Sahrawat.

The restaurant was opened by the Sahrawats in 2009.

Sidart was named Cuisine Good Food

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save