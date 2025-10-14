“The past couple of years have been tough for all hospitality operators and our hearts go out to owner Lesley Chandra and his team as we know they worked extremely hard to try and keep the doors open.

“This is just another reminder that, if you can, please support your favourite hospitality and retail businesses.”

The Herald has contacted Chandra for comment.

The closure of Sidart is another blow for the local hospitality scene.

In May, Sid and Chand Sahrawat closed the doors to their Ponsonby Rd restaurant KOL, citing challenging trading conditions.

Ponsonby Road Bistro closed in the same month after 18 years in business.

And last year, one of Auckland’s most famous restaurants, SPQR, closed after going into liquidation.