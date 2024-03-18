Voyager 2023 media awards
Australian taxi drivers’ A$272m payout after class action against Uber: Could it happen in NZ?

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Australian drivers have won a multi-million dollar suit against Uber. Photo / Getty Images

Uber has agreed to pay A$271.8 million ($287.7m) to settle a class action lawsuit brought by some 8000 Australian taxi drivers, according to a lawyer representing the drivers - Michael Donelly of Maurice Blackburn Lawyers,

