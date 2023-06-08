Voyager 2023 media awards

Uber given green light to appeal ruling classifying drivers as ‘employees’

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Uber wants the Government to review employment law to clarify the status of drivers. Photo / 123RF

The Court of Appeal has given Uber clearance to appeal an Employment Court decision that ruled in favour of drivers, who wanted to be classified as “employees” rather than “contractors”.

Although the October only related to the four drivers who took Uber to court, it was regarded as setting a precedent.

