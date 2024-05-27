Potentia has taken a stake in NZ cinema management software company Vista Group. Photo / 123rf

27 May, 2024 12:00 AM 2 mins to read

Australian private equity firm Potentia Capital Management through its vehicle Admetus has paid $92.2 million ($2.10 a share), for an 18.45 per cent stake in Vista Group after deals done over the weekend.

Potentia is in discussion with the Vista board, although it is understood a full offer is not in the wings.

A further 10.60 million shares in the listed cinema software specialist will be acquired from Jarden Securities, with settlement due on Friday, Admetus said in a filing with the NZX.

The deals were arranged mostly through Jarden.

The holdings, together with on-market trades today, are expected to take Potentia to a 19.9 per cent stake.

At $2.10, the price was a 26c or a 14 per cent premium to Friday’s closing price.

The offer price values Vista at 40 times its 2024 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, and values the company in total at around $500m.

Admetus also said it had entered an agreement to pay sellers of Vista stock an “escalation payment” should it decide to take the company over at a higher price.

When ownership reaches 20 per cent, certain obligations under the New Zealand rules take effect regarding full and partial takeovers.

Murray Holdaway, Vista's founder.

The main sellers were Spheria Asset Management, a smaller company investment specialist, and WAM (Wilson Asset Management), an ASX-listed investment company.

Both parties sold their entire stakes.

The company was founded by Murray Holdaway in 1996.

Holdaway started Madison Systems, which became NZ’s largest IBM reseller.

After Madison was involved with two cinema system developments, Holdaway formed Vista, which went on to dominate the global market for movie theatre management software.

Vista debuted on the NZX in 2018 at $2.40 a share, giving it a market cap at the time of $191m.

- Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.