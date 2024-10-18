Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland Transport accused of ‘marking its own homework’ in speed reduction evaluations

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
New speed restriction around Auckland's CBD were introduced as part of Auckland Transport's Safe Speeds Programme. Photo / Dean Purcell.

New speed restriction around Auckland's CBD were introduced as part of Auckland Transport's Safe Speeds Programme. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Four successive independent reviews of Auckland Transport’s contentious speed-reduction programme were produced by an engineer who previously worked at AT developing the programme — a situation one critic called “marking your own homework”.

Transport engineer Lewis Martin worked on Auckland Transport’s (AT) Road Safety Team for three years, starting in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business