Home / Business

Auckland getting more flights to China’s panda city

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The China Sichuan Mid-Autumn Food and Mooncakes Culture Festival, in Chengdu last Friday. Photo / An Yuan, cnsphoto, Imaginechina via AFP

More direct flights from Auckland to China will operate to a city known for pandas, parties and Sichuan cuisine.

Auckland Airport said Sichuan Airlines would start flying to Chengdu, inland China, in December.

From December 7, the airline will operate two flights a week, doubling the seasonal schedule it had

