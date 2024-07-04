FROM: Auckland International Airport

TO: Haikou Meilan International Airport, Hainan

You can fly directly to Shenzhen or Haikou with Hainan Airlines from Auckland. Flights to other cities in China with Hainan Airlines usually require one stopover.

The Hainan Airlines "Fly Well" kit. Photo / Jaime Lyth

VISAS AND REQUIREMENTS: New Zealand passport holders can now enjoy visa-free entry into China. The announcement will save future travellers around $140, which was how much a single-entry tourist visa for New Zealand passport holders was previously. It is unclear when the visa-free entry will start for New Zealanders.

ENTERTAINMENT: The in-flight entertainment was surprisingly good for a “budget airline.” A 23cm-30cm personal entertainment screen is attached to the back of the seats, with headphones included. USB ports are also available on newer aircraft.

The screen system had a great range of international and Hollywood films and TV series - all included in the flight price.

What will cost you extra is the Wi-Fi, which I didn’t try out myself. It was around $50 for the standard Wi-Fi plan for the duration of the flight, with other plans available.

SEAT: Seats on long-haul economy class flights have a seat pitch between 79cm-81cm. The seats were as comfortable as an economy seat could be, with one exception, there was no footrest, which can make it very hard to sleep if you have short legs that dangle off the edge of a seat as I do.

A nice touch was the “Fly Well” kit that each passenger was offered, which included a pair of socks, an eye mask, a toothbrush with toothpaste and earplugs. We were also offered a blanket and pillow in our seats for the long-haul flight,

The entertainment screen on Hainan Airlines. Photo / Jaime Lyth

CREW: The crew went above and beyond. Unlike most economy flights I’ve been on, the crew were happy to attend to individual requests, like an extra bottle of water outside the beverage serving time.

PASSENGERS: It was a pretty full flight, with a range of ages. I recall only a few people wore a mask.

FOOD AND DRINK: The food onboard was adequate. As a vegetarian, I confirmed my dietary requirements with the airline through their website before flying, and I noticed they cater to a huge range of dietary requirements.

I was given a tasty cheesy tomato vege pasta, alongside a capsicum and spinach salad. For dessert, a raspberry and chocolate mousse slice. It was all pretty good for airline food, but I think they may have forgotten the bread roll to go with my Olivani spread.

The beverages were great and they were generous with offering top-ups and extra water.

The inflight meal on Hainan Airlines. Photo / Jaime Lyth

ARRIVAL AIRPORT EXPERIENCE: Our 12-hour, 15-minute flight arrived on schedule. Immigration and baggage collection was straightforward at Haikou Meilan International Airport.

THE BEST BIT: The crew’s attentiveness, and the selection of Korean films (which might be quite a personal pick).

THE WORST BIT: No footrest.

FINAL VERDICT: I flew alongside a group of travel agents, all of whom said it was their first time flying Hainan Airlines. They universally agreed they were pleasantly surprised by the experience, and noted the crew’s friendliness as a highlight. Comparing the economy experience in other “budget” airlines, I think Hainan Airlines offers a better service.

Hainan Airlines' flight was a pleasantly surprising experience. Photo / Jaime Lyth



