Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why a record number of Kiwis are visiting Asian countries

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Discover Japan, don’t just visit it

An increase in direct flights to Asia is drawing more Kiwis than ever before to visit the continent, according to new data from Stats NZ.

On Friday, Stats NZ announced a record 730,000 trips were made by New Zealand residents to Asia during the year ending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save