Auckland Council reveals extent of environmental damage from shut building site

5 minutes to read
We all know about dirty dairying. But what about the ugly side of Auckland's rampant building boom?

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Auckland Council has released photographs of pollution from Flat Bush building sites, shut down after it took matters to the Environment Court to get work cessation orders.

Five pictures display the lack of sediment control

