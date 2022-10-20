Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland Airport will look 'very closely' at resuming dividends as it upgrades earnings outlook

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
Emirates is bringing back its A380s on daily non-stop flights to Dubai. Photo / Dean Purcell

Emirates is bringing back its A380s on daily non-stop flights to Dubai. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Airport will look "very closely" at renewing dividends in the second half of this financial year as it rides the wave of an extremely strong recovery in aviation.

The company today announced that it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business