ASB estimates how much extra tax Govt could make from housing policy

A research note from ASB this week estimates how much tax the Government could potentially make from closing what Revenue Minister David Parker referred to as a "loophole" on interest rate deductibility.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith has done estimates after Tuesday's announcement led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that from October, axing landlords' ability to claim tax deductions from mortgage interest payments on rental properties

"It will generate a significant amount of additional tax to be paid by property investors, that is likely to be in the region of $500m to $1b per annum according to our estimates," he said.

Inland Revenue has been unable to provide information on how much extra tax this would generate but Smith has analysed the sector and come up with precise numbers.

New Zealand has 600,000 rental properties worth $400b to $500b, he said. Around 25,000 properties are sold annually to investors and the interest rate tax-deductibility had been important for higher geared buyers, Smith said.

Under a headline 'removal of interest deductibility loophole', Parker said on Tuesday that the current tax system favoured debt-driven residential property investment over more fully taxed and more productive investments.

To reduce investor demand, the Government would remove the "advantage" investors have over first home buyers, he said.

"Cabinet has agreed to remove the ability for property investors to offset their interest expenses against their rental income when they are calculating their tax," Parker said.

Ministers were also considering closing a loophole on interest-only loans to speculators. The Reserve Bank will report back to ministers in May on this and any proposals around Debt to Income Ratios, particularly for investors, he said.

ASB economist Mark Smith. Photo / supplied

Smith said rental properties have $82b mortgage debt.

"The $82b nationwide mortgage debt associated with rental properties will no longer be generating a significant interest expense for property investors to use to offset rental income. It will generate a significant amount of additional tax to be paid by property investors," he said.

But either house prices would need to fall 30 per cent or rents would have to rise 30 per cent for a new property investor to be in the same financial position that they would have been in before the Government deductibility change, Smith said.

"Of the announcements, the end of the ability to deduct interest rate expenses is arguably the most significant. It will change the after-tax position of the typically geared property investor, with the impacts most acute for new investors, who are typically more highly geared with stretched cashflow positions.

"For a fresh investment purchase of a typical investment property at 40 per cent deposit, to achieve the status-quo after-tax position implies paying 30 per cent or so less for the

property, charging nearly 30 per cent more rent or stumping up with a 60 per cent deposit," Smith said.

Up to $1b extra annual tax generated by this week's housing changes. Photo / Getty Images

In the real world, a more likely outcome would be a more moderate rent increase and preparedness to pay slightly less now for the house – which then leaves the market price being more influenced by owner-occupier preparedness to pay.

For less highly geared investors with healthy cashflow positions, the impacts would be more modest, Smith noted.

The heat was likely to come out of house price rowth much quicker now.

Westpac economist Michael Gordon said after Tuesday's announcement: "We estimate that house prices could settle around 10 per cent lower over the long term. However, there could be much greater effects in the short term as some investors exit the market."

Lower house prices will have knock-on effects for general economic activity, spending and inflation, Gordon said.

Landlords have decried the changes.

Andrew King, NZ Property Investors Federation president, and Sharon Cullwick, federation executive officer, were both taken aback by the Government decision to eliminate interest rate tax deductions, which investors can currently claim on properties.

"What, so every other business in New Zealand can still claim tax deductions, but not landlords?" King asked. "You're joking! This is just bizarre, it's crazy."

The sums involved could be tens of millions of dollars, King said, and that would now be lost to landlords, already struggling under Residential Tenancies Act changes from last month which swung the power in tenants' favour.

King said: "We all know one of the major downsides for investors in property is that the rent doesn't cover the costs of running many places. In New Zealand, it's cheaper to rent than to buy a house.

"This change will make it almost impossible for people to provide new rental accommodation. This means the only people able to buy rental properties in the future will be those with almost all the cash to pay for the property."

Asked why this would be such a big problem when mortgage interest rates are at all-time lows, King said: "Paying the interest on mortgages for landlords is a huge issue.