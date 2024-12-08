As China’s EVs dominate auto market, Japan, Europe lose ground

EVs, an area where Chinese companies have a strong competitive edge, continue to be popular in the Chinese market. Xiaomi, a major Chinese smartphone maker that made its debut in the EV market this spring, caught the attention of visitors at the auto show by showcasing its electric sports car priced at 810,000 yuan (about 17 million yen.)
Few visitors at Japanese booths
Chinese booths at the auto show were popular with attendees, while those of Japanese auto brands struggled. Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co, a joint venture between Honda Motor Co and Dongfeng Motor Group Co, exhibited a total of 17 models at its booth. Most of the vehicles were not NEVs, with the booth showcasing seven gasoline-powered vehicles, six hybrids and four EVs. Few attendees visited the booth.
Dongfeng Honda Automobile did not exhibit PHVs because the vehicles were out of stock, according to an official. A Chinese man who visited the auto show said, “The company’s models are lagging behind those of Chinese companies in terms of design and performance.”
On November 14, China Central Television reported that NEV output, including EVs and PHVs, has already exceeded 10 million units this year and is expected to reach over 12 million units annually. NEV production has rapidly expanded, exceeding one million units in 2018 and five million units in 2022.
NEVs accounted for about 40% of passenger cars sold from January to October this year, according to an industrial group.
In contrast with the growth of NEVs, the market share of Japanese automakers in the Chinese passenger car market has been declining. According to MarkLines Co, Japanese vehicles accounted for 11.4% of all passenger cars sold in China from January to October, down 50% from five years ago.
Japanese automakers are trying to regain lost ground in the NEV market. For example, Nissan’s joint venture in China, Dongfeng Nissan, has locally hired Chinese engineers to develop EVs and PHVs. However, more than 100 companies are competing in the Chinese market. With price competition intensifying in the EV market, it appears that a rocky road lies ahead for Japanese automakers.
Written by: Fukutaro Yamashita / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent