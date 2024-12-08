Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

As China’s EVs dominate auto market, Japan, Europe lose ground

Washington Post
3 mins to read
Sales of Chinese-made vehicles are growing rapidly in China.

Sales of Chinese-made vehicles are growing rapidly in China.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHVs), are growing rapidly in China.

According to Chinese media, China’s NEV output exceeded 10 million units for the first time this year, and its annual output is expected to grow by 25% from the previous year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business