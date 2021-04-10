Website of the Year

Artist Mika X and linked entities were awarded $100,000 by Creative NZ when facing police investigation, charges for aiding rich-lister

7 minutes to read
Creative NZ says it was unaware Mika X was under investigation and facing charges when it granted him and his associated entities government funding. Photo / Michael Craig

Sam Hurley
While on bail and accused of imprisonable crimes, Mika X and organisations linked to him were granted thousands of dollars from the government's national arts and development entity.

Artist Mika X and his associated companies were awarded more than $100,000 from a government agency while he was investigated and charged for trying to sabotage a court case against a prominent businessman.

While the

