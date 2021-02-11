Entertainer pleads guilty to attempting to pervert justice on eve of prominent businessman's trial

An entertainer pleaded guilty to two charges today just days before his trial in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

A New Zealand entertainer has pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice on the eve of his and a prominent and wealthy businessman's trial.

The entertainer, who still cannot be named, appeared this afternoon in the High Court at Auckland to admit two charges of attempting to dissuade and bribe an indecent assault complainant from giving evidence against the businessman.

He had previously denied offering a $15,000 cheque and future work opportunities to the complainant in Auckland during April 2017 and in May 2017 on the Gold Coast.

Justice Geoffrey Venning convicted and remanded the entertainer on bail until his sentencing late next month.

He was due to stand trial alongside the prominent rich-lister and the businessman's manager in the High Court on Monday.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The businessman has been on bail for more than three years after being charged in early 2017 with indecent assault.

A second indecent assault charge was laid after a complaint by a second alleged victim.

The wealthy Kiwi and his manager are also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. They deny all the charges.

The pair also continue to maintain interim name suppression, despite a successful challenge by the Herald and Stuff.