Are we in a happiness recession? Stats NZ releases official “wellbeing” data

People aged 15 and over reported an average overall life satisfaction score of 7.6 out of 10 (where 0 is low and 10 is high), which is similar to the mean rating of 7.7 out of 10 in 2021.

But in 2023, some groups rated their overall life satisfaction significantly lower, on average, than the total population. These included families composed of one parent, (7.0), disabled people (6.3), people with a household income of $30,000 or less (7.2) and LGBT+ people (6.9).

People reported the things they do in life were worthwhile, with a mean rating of 7.9 out of 10, which is similar to 8.0 in 2021.

In 2023, 39% of people reported they had only just enough, or not enough, money to meet everyday needs, similar to 37% in 2018.

For families composed of one parent, this rate was 59% in 2023, which was similar to 61% in 2018.

Almost half (48%) of people reported they had gone without or cut back on fresh fruit or vegetables in 2023, up from 23% in 2018. For families composed of one parent, this rate was 61% in 2023, up from 40% in 2018.

Fear of crime

Reflecting fears about rising crime, more of us reported feeling less safe in 2023, compared with 2021. The proportion of those who felt safe or very safe when walking alone in their neighbourhood after dark fell to 55% in 2023, from 59% in 2021.

The proportion who felt safe or very safe being at home by themselves at night fell to 80% in 2023, from 85% in 2021.

In 2023, 16% of people said they had a crime committed against them in the past 12 months.

People rated worrying about crime as having a greater effect on their quality of life in 2023 than in 2021. The mean rating was 3.7 out of 10, up from 3.3 in 2021 (where 0 was no effect and 10 was a large effect).

The regions showing the most significant changes in fear and worry were: Auckland, at 4.5 (up from 3.8 in 2021), Bay of Plenty, at 3.7 (up from 2.9 in 2021), Manawatū-Whanganui, at 3.3 (up from 2.7 in 2021).

Lower Trust

On average, people rated their trust in most people at 6.5 in 2023 on a 0 to 10 scale, down from 6.7 in 2021. In addition to generalised trust, trust in institutions such as the police and media also fell.

People rated institutional trust on a 0 to 10 scale.

Most reported having higher trust in police compared with other institutions, with a mean rating of 7.4 out of 10 in 2023, down from 7.7 in 2021. People had the least trust in the media, at 4.3, down from 4.7 in 2021. Trust in parliament decreased the most in 2023 compared with other institutions, down to 4.9 from 5.7 in 2021.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.







