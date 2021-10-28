Apec 2021: Youngest-ever White House adviser Jerome Foster II joins speaker line-up

Youngest-ever White House adviser, Jerome Foster II. Photo / Supplied

From campaigning for the climate outside the White House to being the youngest-ever adviser to a US President, nineteen-year-old Jerome Foster II has a remarkable story to tell.

Foster II will join a host of international speakers at next month's fully virtual Apec CEO Summit.

The climate justice activist was appointed to President Joe Biden's Environmental Justice Advisory Council in March after spending every Friday for 58 weeks campaigning outside the White House during Donald Trump's presidency.

At the Apec Summit, Foster II will share his views on why it is important to have young people included in leadership, and how technology is helping to give visibility to the voices of youth.

Foster II will also explain why leaders should listen to younger voices, and why young people should have the confidence to make change in areas they are passionate about.

Foster II is the founder of youth media outlet the Climate Reporter and the executive director of OneMillionOfUs, a youth voting advocacy group that educates young people to register and turn out to vote.

Foster II will join award-winning human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, Richard Edelman, the CEO of global communications firm Edelman, Professor Jonathan Haidt, Dr David Suzuki, award-winning author and Canadian television personality Amber Mac, and Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes as speakers at the Apec Summit.

The Summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and hosted virtually from Auckland, New Zealand, on November 11-12 (NZT).

Chief executive's, business leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, prime ministers and presidents from all 21 Apec member economies will be involved in the annual gathering.

This year's Apec CEO Summit has five key themes: The state of the world with and post Covid; The Digital Disruption Opportunity; The Primacy of Trust; The Future of Energy; and The Sustainability Imperative.