Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Analysts' forecasts: When will Air NZ return to profitability?

By Tamsyn Parker
4 mins to read
When will Air New Zealand's profits take off again? Photo / NZME

When will Air New Zealand's profits take off again? Photo / NZME

Air New Zealand is likely to make a much smaller loss in its 2023 financial year before returning to profitability in 2024, analysts are predicting.

But there are no signs of a dividend on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.