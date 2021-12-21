Voyager 2021 media awards
Analyst forecasts bumper year ahead for Kiwi tech company Rakon

4 minutes to read
The Rakon factory in Mt Wellington, Auckland. Photo / Natalie Slade

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

An analyst has forecast a bumper 2022 financial year for NZX-listed technology company Rakon as its stands to benefit from the disruptions in global supply chains caused by Covid-19.

Rakon's share price has already risen

