It was previously owned by Jervois Property Trustee, associated with Greg and Annie Dow, and also sold to Boonshoft.

One of two luxury villas in Jervois Rd, in Auckland's Herne Bay. The sale settled last month.

Auckland Council lists one of the Jervois Rd properties as having 2029sq m of land and a rateable valuation of $12.2m. Annual rates are $25,000.

The council lists the other house as having 1391sq m of land and being worth $8.2m. Annual rates are $17,000.

All up, the homes are on sites of about a third of a hectare.

Boonshoft’s LinkedIn profile says from 2000 to 2005, he was the founder of Oregon3D, “a visualisation centre for advanced training in the disciplines of 3D animation, visual effects, editing, compositing, data visualisation and simulation”.

From 2007 to 2017, he developed and owned Home Based Games in Portland.

From May 2020 to now, he has been the founder of the Compassionate Action Team of the United States.

American media reported him as being an heir to a commodities trading fortune who funded prostitution legalisation efforts in Oregon.

One of the two neighbouring Herne Bay homes that sold for $26m in deals settled in January.

Anne Batley Burton, a former Real Housewives of Auckland star, thanked Boonshoft on her Instagram account last year.

She indicated he was a generous benefactor and accompanied that post with a Herald on Sunday page showing the Society Insider and people at a charity event.

Richard and Anne Batley Burton at the Champagne Lady Ball at the Northern Club in central Auckland in November. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

“A special thank you to all our amazing volunteers who unfailingly turn up in all sorts of weather to look after our cats who need us all so much, our wonderful friend Aaron Boonshoft who is an angel with his incredible support and our tireless vet Dr Elsa Flint who is making such a difference to the health of our cats,” Batley Burton wrote.

The Herald has approached Boonshoft for comment about the purchases. An associate sent a message to him but the associate said he did not wish to speak.

One person who knows him was well aware of the two property purchases and confirmed he had bought both homes.

That person said spending $26m in Auckland would not go unnoticed.

Such transactions would be of interest to many people, but Boonshoft was an extremely private person and the person said he did not feel comfortable talking to reporters.

“He has no comments and would prefer you not mention him.”

Although Boonshoft was from the United States, he lived in New Zealand and had done so for about three years, that associate said.

“He considers New Zealand home,” the person said, and that is why he bought the two villas.

He supported people involved in animal welfare and other charitable endeavours, the associate said.

Records show Boonshoft also supports the Auckland Theatre Company where he is listed as a “saint” for 2024 youth company supporters, along with Dame Jenny Gibbs, Sir Chris and Lady Dale Mace, Peter Macky and Joan Vujcich.

Companies Office records show Boonshoft is involved in four companies, all with offices at accountants Gilligan Sheppard at the Smith & Caughey Building in Queen St.

Those four are:

Awe, incorporated in 2023, a creative art business; SWR, incorporated in 2023 and also a creative art business; Geo AR Tech, incorporated in 2018, a holding company with passive investment in subsidiary companies; CAT, also with a creative art industry classification and formed in 2023.

Property records show Boonshoft also owns a property in Ridge Rd, Riverhead.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.