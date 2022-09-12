American Airlines will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on flights between Auckland and Texas. Photo / Supplied

Competition across the Pacific is heating up, with American Airlines offering cut-price fares on flights to the United States from November

After more than two years of suspended service, American Airlines is returning to New Zealand this summer with a daily flight between Auckland Airport (AKL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Today in the Herald it is advertising return economy fares starting from $1442 from Auckland to a range of destinations including New York, Chicago, Boston and Miami via DFW.

Return Premium Economy starts at $2995 and Business at $6755 for flights starting from November 1. The peak Christmas season and January period is excluded but the fares are closer to what were in the market before the pandemic hit.

Since borders re-opened a shortage of capacity to New Zealand and high demand for travel has forced up fares.

The American Airlines deals follow an Early Bird promotion by Singapore Airlines - the first of its kind by the airline for three years - which will see return fares to Europe drop below $2200 on the premium carrier for travel next year.

The American Airlines promotion also comes as Air New Zealand is about to launch its non-stop flights between Auckland and New York this weekend as part of its focus on North America. United Airlines is also returning to New Zealand with non-stop services and Air Canada will resume services this summer.

Hawaiian Airlines also offers one stop services into a range of US mainland cities and resumed its Auckland-Honolulu service in July.

American Airlines is the world's largest by several measures and will operate a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route.

Soon after announcing the resumption of flights in May, the airline's vice-president for international, José A. Freig, told the Herald the decision to return was based on catering to pent-up demand for travel and changes to border settings.

"Once governments make some changes to conditions inbound and ease travel restrictions from a Covid perspective, we see that pent-up demand. This is no different in this particular case."

American has a fleet of close to 1000 aircraft and will use a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Auckland route.

It operates 800-plus domestic and international flights a day to more than 230 destinations through the main DFW hub, which provides greater connectivity than through Los Angeles.