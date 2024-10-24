Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck shares how Neutron’s progress and why some investors are doubting his company’s ability to execute. Video / Corey Fleming

Rocket Lab’s initial Neutron rocket launch target of 2024 was ambitious, but the engineering team is set to meet its renewed launch target of mid-2025, according to the space company’s chief executive Sir Peter Beck.

“The programme is on track for that launch date,” Beck told Markets with Madison at its Mission Control in Auckland.

“But it only takes one small element to reset those sorts of things,” he warned.

“Rocket programmes you typically measure in decades, not in years.”

Since announcing its bold plan to build a medium-lift launch vehicle to compete with SpaceX in March 2021, Rocket Lab has built and tested a new engine called Archimedes, set up new facilities to make the rocket’s carbon composite components, and designed and started constructing a new launchpad in the United States.