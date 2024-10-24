Rocket Lab’s initial Neutron rocket launch target of 2024 was ambitious, but the engineering team is set to meet its renewed launch target of mid-2025, according to the space company’s chief executive Sir Peter Beck.
“The programme is on track for that launch date,” Beck told Markets with Madison at its Mission Control in Auckland.
“But it only takes one small element to reset those sorts of things,” he warned.
“Rocket programmes you typically measure in decades, not in years.”
Since announcing its bold plan to build a medium-lift launch vehicle to compete with SpaceX in March 2021, Rocket Lab has built and tested a new engine called Archimedes, set up new facilities to make the rocket’s carbon composite components, and designed and started constructing a new launchpad in the United States.
Despite the schedule slipping by about six months, Beck said it was still within its initial cost range of US$250 million to US$300m.
“A few hundred million dollars is crazy small to do what we’re going to do.”
Madison Reidy is the host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.