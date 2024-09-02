Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Amazon’s Project Kuiper, a rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink, buys land in NZ, secures eight licences

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The ULA Atlas V rocket that launched two prototype Amazon Kuiper satellites into orbit in October last year. Amazon says tests have been successful.

The ULA Atlas V rocket that launched two prototype Amazon Kuiper satellites into orbit in October last year. Amazon says tests have been successful.

Competition is coming for Elon Musk’s Starlink - the SpaceX-owned broadband via satellite service that boosted its New Zealand customer base from 12,000 to 37,000 last year.

An Overseas Investment Office

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business