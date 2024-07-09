Sky fast-tracks release of HBO’s Wild Wild Space film - featuring Rocket Lab and Sir Peter Beck

Kemp has the smooth tech entrepreneur patter. Beck offers a few salty lines (sample: “I’m not built to build shit”).

The trailer indicates the doco doesn’t stint from the private space players’ frequent focus on military and surveillance cargo.

“Space is now open for business. Nothing is riding on this, except things like our right to privacy. There are commercial companies, that have nothing to do with Governments, snapping pictures day after day, and power over the world falling into the wrong hands. So now you have thousands of satellites which themselves are potentially weapons,” it says.

But there’s nothing to make Rocket Lab blanch.

Made with Steven Spielberg's Amblin, Adam McKay's Hyperobject, ZPZ and Academy Award winning director Ross Kauffman, it's my pleasure to present the trailer for Wild Wild Space coming to @StreamOnMax, @HBO, @HBODocs on July 17th https://t.co/Ud5MkALurQ pic.twitter.com/NbFd0rZwd0 — Ashlee Vance (@ashleevance) July 8, 2024

“We’ve seen the film, it’s great and we think Kiwi audiences will enjoy it immensely. It’s the most detailed behind-the-scenes look at Rocket Lab that has been shared on screen to date,” Rocket Lab mar-comms VP Morgan Connaughton told the Herald.

While the Kiwi-American firm has a fully-owned subsidiary dedicated to military and spy agency work - Rocket Lab National Security LLC - Beck earlier said he only supported technology trials and drew the line at military-operational launches. The founder has also pointed out that many dual-use technologies have emerged from defence, that are now central to our everyday lives. GPS is one. The internet is another.

Last year saw the publication of Vance’s book, When the Heavens Went on Sale, which included a chronicle of Beck’s early days, from growing up in Invercargill to becoming a Fisher & Paykel apprentice and deciding to skip varsity in favour of founding his own rocket company. Wild Wild Space features some choice archival footage of a youthful Beck.

While you’re waiting for HBO’s film, check out the Herald’s exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Rocket Lab’s milestone 50th launch.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.