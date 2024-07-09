Sky fast-tracks release of HBO’s Wild Wild Space film - featuring Rocket Lab and Sir Peter Beck

Sky says it’s fast-tracking HBO’s new docu-movie featuring Rocket Lab and Sir Peter Beck. It will stream on Neon from July 19, shortly after its US debut.
Driven by Bloomberg journalist Ashlee Vance, Wild Wild Space is structured around the premise that we’re in the midst of a revolution in space. The era of Governments’ controlling space is slipping in favour of a private, Wild West-style land grab - or, at least, aerospace grab.
And as one interviewee says, “The fabric of our civilisation runs on satellites. There is a lot of money to be made up there ... and whoever controls space, may very well control the future of humanity.”
Wild focuses on two leaders of private space firms who stand in competition to Elon Musk’s far larger Space:X: Rocket Lab founder Sir Peter Beck and Astra founder Chris Kemp (which is rather flattering to Kemp, it has to be said. Rocket Lab recently celebrated its 50th launch and has a burgeoning spacecraft business, while the Silicon Valley-based Astra only has two successful flights from nine attempts).