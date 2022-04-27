Troy Tindill, New Zealand general manager of Winning Group. Photo / Supplied

A whiteware, furniture and appliance retailer modelling itself on the likes of e-commerce giant Amazon with overnight delivery has launched in New Zealand.

Andoo, an e-commerce-only retailer set up by Australian bricks and mortar retail institution Winning Group, went live in New Zealand and Australia at the beginning of the month.

The website, which sells bedding, beds, mattresses, sofas and a wide range of appliances and consumer technology offers free next-day delivery and the removal of old products.

Andoo has a 6500sq m warehouse set up within the Ports of Auckland, and has grand plans to scale up the business, including building a warehouse in the South Island.

Andoo New Zealand manager Troy Tindall told the Herald the business had been well-received by Kiwis so far.

Winning Group was established in 1906, set up by the Winning family. It operates retailers Appliances Online, Rogerseller and Home Clearance businesses.

The group has no plans to bring any of its other brands to New Zealand at this point.

Tindall said expanding into New Zealand with Andoo was a natural progression for the Winning Group, after operating only in Australia for 116 years. The business claims to service 95 per cent of Australians, with 74 per cent of those receiving next-day delivery.

"Our next chapter was to provide that service to New Zealand. The opportunity came up halfway through 2020 and we jumped on it. It's great to be able to see that already Kiwis are getting to see that same level of service that Australia has been experiencing for years.

"No one is doing a next-day delivery service like we do. No one has a 24/7 customer support service and no one is taking away for free old items," she said.

"We saw there was a gap in the market over here and it's great to be able to feel that gap."

Andoo is currently able to offer next-day delivery in the Auckland and Hamilton region, he said, with the intention to grow that nationwide.

Same-day or next-day delivery is what Amazon Prime strives to deliver. Tindall said Andoo was inspired to do the same with a focus on big and bulky items while Amazon Prime focused on smaller, everyday items.

Andoo launched at the beginning of the month. Photo / Supplied

Within five years, Andoo hopes to be able to deliver nationwide as it does in Australia, Tindall said. "A warehouse in the South Island would be the next step.

"With our logistics and supply side, we've been here since July last year, and we've already got steps in place for the next three years to make sure we get to that point."

It is currently in talks for a site in an undisclosed location, he said.

"A big part of why we are here [in New Zealand] is because of the evolution of the online shopper; we've seen that change over the past two years especially. We were seeing changes before that, but this has grown exponentially over the Covid period. We've seen generations that we thought would never have got involved in online shopping now doing it regularly."

Winning Group specialises in moving bulky goods, is already providing third-party logistics services for a local "leading furniture retailer" and plans to build that network out with others.