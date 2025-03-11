Fourth quarter gross margin shrank to 31.3% from the year-ago 38.0%.

The decline was blamed, in part, on costs associated to store closures in the US and a move from direct sales to a distributor model for the rest of the world.

Allbrids forecast revenue of between US$175m to $195m for 2025, its ebitda loss narrowing to between US$55m and US$65m.

It is looking to pep up its profile with a new content marketing series, announced last month, fronted by Stanley Tucci. The veteran Hollywood actor will star in a series of “dream dinner party” video vignionettes that feature guests including Queer Eye presenter Tan France, Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz, and the Spice Girls’ Melanie C.

Allbirds closed its flagship San Francisco store - its first bricks-and-mortar outlet - in the fourth quarter, bringing store closures for the year to 14.

Since its restructure began in 2022, the firm has reduced store numbers from 58 to 33.

Last year, Allbirds said Auckland and Gold Coast-based Compendium had become its distributor and “brand custodian” for Australasia, “including our spiritual home of New Zealand”.

Brown resigned as co-chief executive in 2023 but remains on the board.

The firm is now led by Joe Vernachio, a former executive with The North Face.

Shares fell 3.9% to US$6.16 in the regular session. It was down to US$5.82 in after-hours trading.

The stock hit an all-time high of US$520 (split-adjusted) shortly after listing on the Nasdaq in November 2021. Last year, Allbirds carried out a 20:1 reverse split after a de-listing warning. The Nasdaq issued a compliance notice after the firm’s stock traded under US$1 for more than 30 consecutive days.

