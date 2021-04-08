Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

All eyes on Contact, Meridian as S&P index rebalancing looms

4 minutes to read
Contact Energy's Clyde Dam. Photo / Grant Bradley, NZ Herald

Contact Energy's Clyde Dam. Photo / Grant Bradley, NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Shares in Contact and Meridian look likely to remain on a rocky road until key index changes take effect on April 16.

Trade in both stocks has been extremely volatile as clean, green power generators

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.