Stanley Bay cliff collapse: What is means for homeowners

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Dramatic cliff collapse in front of $9.5m Stanley Point homes sparks dangerous building notices. Video / Supplied

A specialist property lawyer is concerned about a cliff collapse on the North Shore’s Stanley Bay.

Joanna Pidgeon of boutique firm Pidgeon Judd expressed alarm at the dramatic situation beneath a three-townhouse property

