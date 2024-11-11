Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Airline reliability: How New Zealand compares to other countries

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Flights have been disrupted as airlines face a shortage of planes and staff after the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Flights have been disrupted as airlines face a shortage of planes and staff after the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Airlines competing on New Zealand domestic routes have been running closer to schedule than those across the Tasman and ahead of the biggest aviation market in the world, the United States.

In this country, Government-compiled figures show for September 2024, on-time performance (OTP) for all routes was 79.7% for on-time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business